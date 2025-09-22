Porsche shares fall amid EV delays and DAX exit

22 September 2025 21:33 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Shares of Porsche AG Group plunged nearly 6% on Monday after the sports car manufacturer announced it would postpone the launch of some all-electric vehicles “due to the delayed ramp-up of electric mobility”, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Additionally, Porsche is set to be removed from the German benchmark index DAX today. This comes after a series of guidance cuts, mainly driven by the significant impact of US auto tariffs and ongoing challenges in the Chinese market, which have weighed heavily on the company’s shares throughout the year. Porsche joined the DAX in December 2022, shortly after going public.

At 9:48 a.m. CET, Porsche shares dropped 5.83% to trade at €33.15 each.

Porsche’s delay highlights the broader struggles faced by traditional automakers in transitioning to electric vehicles amid global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions. However, the company continues to invest heavily in electrification and plans to accelerate its EV lineup once these hurdles are overcome, reflecting the long-term shift in the automotive industry toward sustainable mobility.