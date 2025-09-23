China’s experience offers new prospects for Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector [OPINION]

23 September 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s agriculture has faced headwinds in 2025, slight declines in production value, concerns over climate impacts, and shifting consumer needs. There are many reasons for this, including the lack of arable land and the increased purchasing power of the population due to economic development.

But recent talks between Minister Majnun Mammadov and Chinese Ambassador Lu Mei suggest there is much more than a challenge ahead; there is also strong potential. By drawing on China’s agricultural experience, technology, and market reach, Azerbaijan has several clear pathways to restore growth, increase value added, and build resilience.

Where China’s experience aligns with Azerbaijan’s needs - How can the latter benefit from it?

China’s experience, resources, and scale present several opportunities to benefit Azerbaijan across various domains. One area is technology transfer and precision farming. China has made significant advancements in smart and digital farming, utilizing big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and precision irrigation systems to enhance crop yields, minimize waste, and adapt to climate challenges. For Azerbaijan, where agricultural productivity in many crops is limited by issues such as water scarcity, outdated equipment, and fluctuating climate conditions, the adoption of these innovations could significantly improve yields, particularly for crops like wheat, fruits, and vegetables.

Another promising domain is export development and value-added processing. Azerbaijan’s fruit exports have already experienced a remarkable increase of over 40% this year, as highlighted by Minister Mammadov. China’s expertise in connecting rural producers with large consumer markets and value chain networks—both within its own borders and abroad—can aid Azerbaijani producers in standardizing, packaging, and branding their products to meet the expectations of export markets. Additionally, advancements in e-commerce, logistics technologies, and trade facilitation can support this growth considerably.

Renewable energy and smart infrastructure for agriculture also play a crucial role in enhancing agricultural productivity. Agriculture is inherently energy-intensive, particularly in processes like irrigation, cold storage, and preservation. China's leadership in renewable energy initiatives, including solar and wind projects, coupled with its experience in battery storage and smart grids, could assist Azerbaijan in lowering costs, stabilizing energy supplies, and fostering sustainable agricultural practices. With Azerbaijan exploring green energy zones, partnerships with Chinese firms, such as those involved in solar power plants, could provide effective models for integrating energy and agricultural infrastructure.

Furthermore, infrastructure and trade corridors are vital for improving Azerbaijan’s access to export routes and enhancing logistical efficiency. The cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in developing trade infrastructure can lead to improved storage facilities, refrigerated transport, and better connectivity with key markets. Given Azerbaijan’s strategic location on the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian route), linking China and Europe, establishing reliable transportation for agricultural products while meeting international standards could unlock significant export potential for Azerbaijani producers.

Finally, legal and contractual frameworks are essential in supporting these initiatives. China possesses extensive experience in fostering public-private partnerships, structuring technology transfer contracts, ensuring quality standards, and scaling rural innovation. Azerbaijan could benefit from leveraging this expertise to accelerate its legal frameworks in agriculture. This includes improving regulations related to seed and plant varieties, crop insurance, quality certification, investment incentives, and the creation of joint working groups aimed at fostering agricultural development.

What does the data say?

Trade between China and Azerbaijan has grown rapidly: from about USD 1.3 billion in 2018 to over USD 3.7 billion in 2024, with China becoming one of Azerbaijan’s top trade partners. There are already 256 commercial organizations in Azerbaijan with Chinese investment, showing that capital from China is flowing into many sectors.

China has also contracted with Azerbaijan on green energy projects, including a 160 MW solar plant in Fuzuli, and Chinese firms are contributing equipment to wind energy. Such cooperation shows China’s willingness to engage in infrastructure that supports agriculture (via power, storage) and not just raw trade.

To ensure that cooperation between Azerbaijan and its partners goes beyond mere promises, several strategic actions may be considered. Firstly, establishing a joint working group focused on agriculture could help coordinate technology transfer, standards, research and development, and shared pilot projects. Additionally, incentivizing farmers to adopt new technologies, particularly climate-resilient practices such as drip irrigation and cold storage, could be achieved through subsidies, tax breaks, or matching grants. Improving export-quality standards, packaging, and certification will be vital to meet the expectations of Chinese and other international markets. It is also essential to ensure legal and contractual clarity to make tech transfer agreements enforceable, respect intellectual property, and minimize investment risks.

Furthermore, building logistics infrastructure, including roads, a cold chain, and refrigerated transport, will significantly reduce post-harvest losses, particularly for fruits and perishables. Lastly, encouraging joint research and innovation, focusing on developing crop varieties that are more resilient to heat, pests, or drought, as well as creating digital tools for early warning and yield tracking, could greatly enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Well, while agricultural output in Azerbaijan saw a slight decline this year, signs of correction are clear. Fruit exports up over 40% and improved wheat productivity suggest the transition towards higher-value production is underway. With strategic partnership and technology transfer from China, this sector has the opportunity to bounce back stronger, becoming not just a producer of raw commodities but a hub for value-added agriculture, resilient farming, and export-oriented agribusiness.

Cooperation with China could become a turning point, enabling Azerbaijan to modernize its agriculture, stabilize rural incomes, respond to climate threats more effectively, and strengthen its place in global supply chains.