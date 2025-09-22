Murad Muradov attends NATO Parliamentary Assembly Seminar in Yerevan

22 September 2025 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Murad Muradov, Deputy Director of the Topchubashov Center, has traveled to Yerevan, Armenia, to participate in the 108th Rose-Roth Seminar of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Center on its Facebook account.

The post reads that during the event, Murad Muradov is expected to take part in a discussion panel focusing on the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process and broader regional dynamics.

Muradov’s participation highlights the growing importance of dialogue platforms in addressing security, stability, and cooperation issues in the South Caucasus.