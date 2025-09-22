Murad Muradov attends NATO Parliamentary Assembly Seminar in Yerevan
Murad Muradov, Deputy Director of the Topchubashov Center, has traveled to Yerevan, Armenia, to participate in the 108th Rose-Roth Seminar of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Center on its Facebook account.
The post reads that during the event, Murad Muradov is expected to take part in a discussion panel focusing on the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process and broader regional dynamics.
Muradov’s participation highlights the growing importance of dialogue platforms in addressing security, stability, and cooperation issues in the South Caucasus.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!