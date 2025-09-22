Documents reveal deadly attacks on Malibeyli, Gushchular as Armenian war crimes trial continues
On September 22, the Baku Military Court continued the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia, presenting additional documents related to the case, Azernews reports.
One document detailed the intense shelling of the villages of Malibeyli and Gushchular in the Shusha region in February 1992 using both small and large arms, as well as heavy equipment. The attacks resulted in the deaths of 12 residents of Malibeyli, three people went missing, four were killed in Gushchular, and nine were taken hostage.
Another document concerned the shooting of a “Laz” bus in the Khojavend region on September 8, 1991. The report stated that Armenians armed with automatic weapons fired on the bus near the Kish village farm, killing seven people on the spot and injuring 27 others.
The trial addresses crimes committed during Armenia’s military aggression, including acts against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violations of the laws of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and other related offenses.
