EU reaffirms support for Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization, demining aid

22 September 2025 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The European Union has reaffirmed its support for the normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as for advancing regional connectivity in the South Caucasus, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said following her visit to the region, Azernews reports.

“The EU strongly supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process and stands ready to invest in regional connectivity. By opening trade routes, linking infrastructure, and bringing people closer together, we can transform today’s opportunity into lasting peace and shared prosperity. The announcements during my visit put concrete resources behind this vision, turning recent diplomatic progress into tangible results for the whole region,” Kos stated.

According to the EU’s statement, in Baku, Commissioner Kos agreed with Azerbaijani officials to establish a High-Level Economic Working Group aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and driving investments within the framework of the Global Gateway initiative. She also confirmed the EU’s continued support for mine-affected areas, noting that through the Team Europe Initiative, the EU and its member states have become the leading donor for humanitarian demining in Azerbaijan, providing up to €23 million.

In Yerevan, Kos announced the adoption of the second instalment of the EU’s €270 million Resilience and Growth Plan for Armenia, which totals €202.5 million. The funding is aimed at bolstering reforms and enhancing socio-economic resilience. Additionally, a High-Level Policy Dialogue was launched to monitor reform progress on strategic priorities under the bilateral agenda.

The EU also emphasised its readiness to support Armenia’s democratic resilience and election integrity in the run-up to the 2026 parliamentary elections.