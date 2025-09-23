Iranian president receives Azerbaijan’s Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev in Tehran

23 September 2025 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian received a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, who is on an official visit to Tehran, Azernews reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, Mustafayev conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Ilham Aliyev to the Iranian leader.

During the meeting, the sides underlined that Azerbaijan-Iran relations are developing successfully thanks to the will and attention of the heads of state. The importance of further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, built on strong foundations, and continuing the implementation of joint projects was also emphasized.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, in turn, asked Mustafayev to convey his sincere greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.