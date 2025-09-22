Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army begins working visit to Belarus

22 September 2025 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Ministry of Defense, during the visit, Colonel General Valiyev is scheduled to meet with his Belarusian counterpart to discuss matters of mutual military interest.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, has begun a working visit to Belarus at the invitation of Major General Pavel Muraveyko, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!