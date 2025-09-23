“Timeless and Placeless” exhibition opens within Nasimi Festival [PHOTOS]

23 September 2025 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

One of the most captivating presentations offered to audiences at the Nasimi – Poetry, Spirituality and Arts Festival is the exhibition “Timeless and Placeless.”

Organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, the exhibition is being held at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum in Baku, Azernews reports.

The exposition celebrates Nasimi’s poetry, his religious–philosophical ideas, and Sufi traditions through the harmony of various art forms. To achieve this, rare artistic treasures have been selected for display from leading museums in both Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Visitors are given the opportunity to explore unique artefacts preserved in the collections of the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, as well as exhibits brought from Ankara’s Museum of Ethnography, the Museum of Tombs in Istanbul, and Konya’s Mevlana Museum.

On display are paintings, garments, carpets, musical instruments, manuscripts, and other valuable artefacts dating from the 17th to 20th centuries. Each of these artistic gems reflects the traces of the Sufi worldview, symbolising the infinite love at the heart of Sufism and Hurufism, the believer’s spiritual closeness to God through worship, and the stages of inner elevation.

The exhibition is not only a significant cultural event highlighting the historical and spiritual ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, but also demonstrates the continuing relevance of Imadaddin Nasimi’s poetry and philosophy in the modern era.

Visitors can view the exposition for a month, until 23 October.

Organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, in partnership with ICESCO, the Nasimi Festival runs until 25 September. Encompassing events in both Baku and Shamakhi, it is regarded as a major international platform for promoting Azerbaijani art. The festival also serves as a bridge, enabling contemporary artists to engage with Nasimi’s profound legacy and fostering dialogue between traditional and modern artistic practices.