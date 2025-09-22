Baku hosts signing of major partnership in swimming and sports science [PHOTOS]

22 September 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between the European Aquatics Federation (EA), the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, Azerbaijan Medical University, and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport, Azernews reports.

The document aims at expanding a multifaceted partnership between the parties.

During the event, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, expressed his belief that this cooperation would be successful for both parties.

The President of the European Aquatics Federation, Antonio Silva, who was pleased to be back in Baku, stated that the collaboration with the academy was a significant step for the federation.

President of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Zaur Aliyev stressed that this memorandum would provide a boost to the development of swimming.

The Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport, Fuad Hajiyev, mentioned that joint projects would be implemented with the federation and assured that all necessary conditions would be created in the academy for the preparation of the national team for international competitions.

The Rector of Azerbaijan Medical University, Geray Geraybayli, highlighted that within the framework of this cooperation, new projects would be implemented in the fields of education, scientific research, sports medicine, and professional swimming development.

After the official speeches, the memorandum was signed. Following this, Antonio Silva was presented with a jersey from the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation as a gift.

Recall that EA President Antonio Silva and First Vice-President Josip Varvodić visited Baku this April.

During their visit, they met with the leadership of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation to discuss strengthening cooperation, increasing the popularity of all types of swimming, and exploring new partnership opportunities.