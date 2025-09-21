American racer leads way at Baku F2 main event
The main Formula 2 race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has concluded, Azernews reports.
According to Trend, American driver Jack Crawford of the Dams Lucas Oil team claimed victory. Paraguayan driver Joshua Dürksen of AIX Racing finished in second place, while Swedish racer Dino Beganovic from Hitech TGR took third.
In the qualifying session, Jack Crawford also secured first position, followed by Italian Leonardo Fornaroli of Invicta Racing in second, and Italian Gabriele Mini of Prema Racing in third.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to conclude today with the final events of the weekend.
