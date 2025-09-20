Former SOCAR official placed under pre-trial detention in Baku
The Sabail District Court of Baku has ruled to impose a 4-month pre-trial detention measure against Adnan Ahmadzadeh, Azernews reports via Trend News Agency.
According to the criminal case conducted by the State Security Service, Ahmadzadeh faces charges of sabotage against economic security and large-scale embezzlement.
It should be noted that Ahmadzadeh previously served as deputy head of the Investment Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!