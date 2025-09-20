Former SOCAR official placed under pre-trial detention in Baku

20 September 2025 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Sabail District Court of Baku has ruled to impose a 4-month pre-trial detention measure against Adnan Ahmadzadeh, Azernews reports via Trend News Agency.

According to the criminal case conducted by the State Security Service, Ahmadzadeh faces charges of sabotage against economic security and large-scale embezzlement.

It should be noted that Ahmadzadeh previously served as deputy head of the Investment Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).