President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Jewish community of Azerbaijan

19 September 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the Jewish community of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

''Dear fellow compatriots,

I sincerely congratulate you on the New Year holiday of the Jewish people – Rosh Hashanah, and extend my warmest wishes.

The Jewish community holds a special place in Azerbaijan, where progressive traditions of tolerance and a rich culture of coexistence have historically prevailed. Jews, who are an integral part of our society today, have for centuries lived side by side with representatives of other peoples and faiths in an atmosphere of peace, mutual respect, and trust.

In today’s world, Azerbaijan stands as one of the few places free from antisemitism, xenophobia, and ethno-religious intolerance. Preserving cultural diversity, developing the language and culture of ethnic minorities, and promoting multicultural values are among the priority directions of state policy in Azerbaijan.

Our citizens of Jewish origin actively participate in all spheres of public and political life, making a valuable contribution to the further strengthening of national and spiritual solidarity in society, as well as to conveying the realities of Azerbaijan to the international community.

Rosh Hashanah is a symbol of renewal, spiritual purity, kindness, and solidarity. On this remarkable day, I once again congratulate each of you on the holiday and wish happiness to your families and prosperity to your homes,'' the letter reads.