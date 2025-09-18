Azernews.Az

Thursday September 18 2025

EBRD keeps €954mln active loan book in Azerbaijan across 35 projects

18 September 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
EBRD keeps €954mln active loan book in Azerbaijan across 35 projects
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

As of August 31, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) held an active loan portfolio worth €954 million in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the data released by the bank.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more