Azerbaijan deregulates customs warehouse service tariffs

19 September 2025 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "List of goods (works, services) the prices (tariffs) of which are regulated by the state," originally approved on September 28, 2005, Azerrnews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the new decision, which removes from the list the prices (tariffs) for services related to temporary storage and storage in customs warehouses—excluding warehouses directly managed by customs authorities—of goods imported into or exported from Azerbaijan’s customs territory.

This change allows market-driven pricing for most customs warehouse services, increasing flexibility and efficiency in the logistics and trade sectors.