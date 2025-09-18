Azerbaijani PM arrives in Kyrgyzstan for working visit [PHOTOS]

18 September 2025 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

PM Asadov was welcomed at Bishkek’s Manas International Airport by Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, as well as Temirbek Erkinov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, and other officials.

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, has arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for an official visit on September 18, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers, Azernews reports.

