National Carpet Museum to host exhibition 'World of Tajik Embroidery'

19 September 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On September 25, 2025, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will open "The World of Tajik Embroidery exhibition", organized jointly with the Tajikistan National Museum, Azernews reports.

Embroidery is one of the most ancient and delicate forms of decorative and applied art of the Tajik people, embodying their aesthetic ideals, worldview, and spiritual values. For the first time, Azerbaijani visitors will be able to explore a rich collection created by masters from different cities and regions of Tajikistan, including Khujand, Istaravshan, Kulob, Panjakent, Rasht, Badakhshan, and others.

The exhibition will feature 56 unique exhibits from the Golden Treasury of the National Museum of Tajikistan: suzani (embroidery type), chakan dresses, popurduzi (embroidery type), blankets, small suzani, prayer rugs, embroidered men’s waist bandes (miyonband), mirror covers (oinakhalta), fabric wall embroidery, tablecloth, etc. The suzani collection is extremely rich in colors and ornaments and occupies a special place among the exhibits.

Tajik embroidery reflects not only the artistic taste but also the worldview of the people. Each pattern carries a special meaning – from nature symbols such as pomegranate flower, poppy, willow leaf to the characters of the Sun, the Moon, star, peacock tail, and mallow. These embroideries are decorated with floral and geometric ornaments, epigraphic motifs and calligraphic inscriptions.

The exhibition will also present the distinctive form of Tajik embroidery known as chakan, which was included in 2018 on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The World of Tajik Embroidery exhibition organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and the National Museum of Tajikistan is a significant contribution to the development of cultural dialogue between two countries.

It continues the tradition of mutual cultural exchanges, in particular the National Heritage of Azerbaijan Living in Pearls of Art exhibition held in Dushanbe on May 20, 2025.

The organizers invite residents and guests of Baku to experience the rich heritage of the Tajik people, where each stitch preserves the living history, craftsmanship, and soul of its creators.

The exhibition is on until October 25, 2025.