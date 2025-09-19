Azerbaijan participates in international drone training for emergency response [PHOTOS]

19 September 2025 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

UAV operators from the Ministries of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan took part in an international training on the use of drones for preventing and managing emergencies, Azernews reports.

The exercises were held in Almaty city and the Almaty region from September 15 to 19.

The event, organized by the Center for Emergencies and Natural Disaster Risk Reduction with support from the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) and Kazakhstan's MES, focused on the practical use of unmanned aerial vehicles in responding to natural disasters. Key areas of training included victim search and monitoring of mudflows, avalanches, landslides, and floods.