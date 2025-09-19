Azernews.Az

Friday September 19 2025

Leadership of World Alpagut Federation resigns amid internal disagreements [PHOTOS]

19 September 2025 10:11 (UTC+04:00)
Leadership of World Alpagut Federation resigns amid internal disagreements [PHOTOS]

The leadership of the World Alpagut Federation (WAF) and the Azerbaijani representation have announced their resignation, Azernews reports.

According to the statement, the following WAF officials stepped down:

  • President – Jala Ahmadova

  • 1st Vice President – Konul Nurullayeva

  • Vice President – Anar Gurbanov

  • Head of the Public Relations Department – Firuza Iskanderova

  • Head of the Secretariat – Tunzala Azimova

At the same time, the Azerbaijani representation of the Federation also saw key figures resign:

  • President – Fuad Guliyev

  • 1st Vice President – Mehman Safarov

  • Vice President – Davud Davudov

  • Head of the Volunteers Department – Jala Mammadova

The main reason for the mass resignations was cited as serious disagreements between the Executive Committee and the Board regarding the management and development strategy of the Federation.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Leadership of World Alpagut Federation resigns amid internal disagreements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leadership of World Alpagut Federation resigns amid internal disagreements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more