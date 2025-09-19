Leadership of World Alpagut Federation resigns amid internal disagreements [PHOTOS]
The leadership of the World Alpagut Federation (WAF) and the Azerbaijani representation have announced their resignation, Azernews reports.
According to the statement, the following WAF officials stepped down:
-
President – Jala Ahmadova
-
1st Vice President – Konul Nurullayeva
-
Vice President – Anar Gurbanov
-
Head of the Public Relations Department – Firuza Iskanderova
-
Head of the Secretariat – Tunzala Azimova
At the same time, the Azerbaijani representation of the Federation also saw key figures resign:
-
President – Fuad Guliyev
-
1st Vice President – Mehman Safarov
-
Vice President – Davud Davudov
-
Head of the Volunteers Department – Jala Mammadova
The main reason for the mass resignations was cited as serious disagreements between the Executive Committee and the Board regarding the management and development strategy of the Federation.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!