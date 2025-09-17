Azernews.Az

Wednesday September 17 2025

Azerbaijan’s net financial assets rise by $3 bln in H1 2025

17 September 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan’s net financial assets increased by $3.0 billion in the first half of 2025, the Central Bank reported, reflecting strong foreign investment activity. According to the report, the growth in assets was driven by foreign direct investments...

Latest See more