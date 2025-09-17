Baku, Astana move closer to tax convention to boost investment
In a significant move for regional economic cooperation, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have recently advanced discussions on a bilateral tax convention aimed at eliminating double taxation and preventing tax evasion. The talks, held in Astana, involved expert representatives from Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance, alongside Kazakhstan’s authorized officials from the Ministry of Finance. The progress made signals a deeper commitment to fostering investment, trade, and fiscal transparency between the two nations.
