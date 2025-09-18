Greco-Roman wrestlers to compete at World Championship

18 September 2025 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestlers will begin their competition at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, Azernews reports.

On September 18, four members of the national team will compete at the championship, including Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), along with Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg), and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg).

Azerbaijan currently has four medals. Among the freestyle wrestlers, Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) won a silver medal, while Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg), Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) secured bronze medals.

The 2025 World Wrestling Championships will be the first World Wrestling Championships hosted by Croatia.

Nearly 900 wrestlers are competing across three styles, with approximately 300 athletes in each category, while host nation Croatia is represented by 14 participants.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.