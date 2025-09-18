Azerbaijan awards bp Regional President Robert Gary Jones “Shohrat” Order - decree
bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Robert Gary Jones has been awarded the “Shohrat” Order, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the decree in this regard.
The award underscores Baku’s long-standing partnership with bp, which has played a central role in the country’s energy sector for decades.
Under the decree, Robert Gary Jones has received the high state award for his special contributions to the development of Azerbaijan’s oil industry.
