Somali Defense Chief hails Türkiye as cornerstone of security

Somali Minister of Defense Ahmed Moallim Fiqi evaluated the relations between Türkiye and Somalia—especially in the field of defense—as well as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Somalia in 2011.

Referring to President Erdoğan and his delegation’s visit to the country in 2011, at a time when the terrorist organization al-Shabaab was surrounding Mogadishu, Fiqi said, “I remember that day. Indeed, just a few days later the city was liberated, and the capital has been experiencing a sense of independence and stability for 14 years now.”

Pointing out that this was thanks to the cooperation between Somali institutions and international friends—especially Türkiye—Fiqi emphasized that relations between the two countries are currently at their best level.

Referring to the memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministries of National Defense of Somalia and Türkiye, Fiqi made the following remarks:

“As you can see right now, the state-of-the-art combat helicopters produced by Türkiye are flying over me. In addition, our armed forces are using large defense vehicles produced by Türkiye. Also, within the framework of the memorandum of understanding, Somali Special Forces are being trained by Türkiye at the TURKSOM Military Training Base.”

Minister Fiqi stated that they want to implement major projects and said they particularly want to enhance cooperation in the economic field to ensure the country’s stability.

Fiqi recalled that during President Erdoğan’s visit in 2011, Mogadishu was not safe and that he remembers the famine and the dire situation the Somali people were in at the time.

“Indeed, we are in a much better place today, and I see that this relationship is progressing day by day,” said the Somali Defense Minister, emphasizing that Türkiye’s largest embassy is also located there and that he believes this relationship will endure.