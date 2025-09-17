Azerbaijan accelerates renewable energy growth, paving way for cleaner future

17 September 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is quietly but decisively reshaping its energy landscape. Between January and August 2025, the country produced 407.9 million kWh of electricity from solar power—a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. Combined with hydro, wind, and waste-to-energy production, renewable energy accounted for approximately 15.5% of the nation’s total electricity output, marking a significant step toward a greener energy mix.

