Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with UAE President published on his social media [VIDEO]

16 September 2025 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azernews presents the post: “President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on an official visit. (16.09.2025)”.

Footage of the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been shared on his social media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!