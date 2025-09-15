Citizens of Azerbaijan are at center of all our political steps: President

15 September 2025 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

“The key point is that the citizens of Azerbaijan are at the center of all our political steps,” the President added.

“All of Karabakh, all of East Zangezur is a construction site. The restoration, construction of these beautiful homes, the creation of all infrastructure in a short period of time show our strength and intentions,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents of Badara, Dashbulag, Seyidbeyli, and Shushakand villages in the Khojaly district, according to Azernews.

