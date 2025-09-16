Aikido Master reveals power to heal and transform [EXCLUSIVE]

16 September 2025 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Aikido, the "art of peace," is a Japanese martial art where harmony and fluidity take precedence over force.

Instead of defeating an opponent, it teaches practitioners to merge with the energy of an attack, transforming potential conflict into an opportunity for balance and growth.

Emil Mammadov, Vice-President of the Public Association "Aikido Aikikai Clubs," opened up to AZERNEWS about the deeper impact of Aikido, sharing how it goes beyond physical training to promote personal growth and healing.

He also touched upon his work with people affected by PTSD, explaining how the meditative movements of Aikido help them reconnect with their bodies, regain confidence, and restore a sense of balance in their lives.

Q: How did you first get acquainted with Aikido, and what attracted you to this martial art?

A: I first encountered Aikido in the mid-90s, when the first karate, judo, and other martial arts sections were emerging in Azerbaijan. Before that, I practised wrestling and karate. These gave me strength and confidence, but something was still missing. Everything revolved around the struggle: who is stronger, who can "break" whom. On the one hand, my character was being toughened, but on the other hand, I started to feel a certain rigidity, as though the world was an eternal battle.

Once, I came to sign up for judo. In the adjacent hall, an Aikido class was taking place. I stayed to watch... The instructor effortlessly "neutralised" the attacks of his students, without tension, without aggression. It looked like a game, but there was something compelling about it. When I tried to hold the instructor's hand with strength, I realised that this was not a fight; it was about redirecting energy rather than confronting it directly. There was something unique and distinct about it compared to other martial arts.

That's how I became a student of Sensei Farhad Alasgarov. He impressed me not only with his technique but with his calmness and thoughtfulness. He embodied the inner strength of an Eastern master.

Since then, Aikido has become not just a martial art for me, but a way to learn to view the world differently, to see life's situations from a new perspective, and to approach people not as opponents, but as partners. I became increasingly convinced that it helps not only on the tatami but also in life. When chaos or stress surrounds you, these principles allow you to maintain balance and not lose yourself.

Q: What values do you consider key in Aikido and why?

A: The most important thing in Aikido is not about breaking, but about creating and building. There are no enemies; there is a person in front of you through whom you learn to manage yourself and the situation. Everyone is both a student and a teacher at the same time. With some, we gain experience, with others, we behave in a guiding, mentoring way.

Undoubtedly, Aikido also teaches respect, patience, and the ability to listen to others. You cannot achieve anything through force; any tension inevitably returns to you. This is a valuable lesson learned in training. In life, it's the same: the more constructively you approach a situation, the more strength you discover within yourself.

For me, it's especially valuable that Aikido gives a different perspective on conflicts. You don’t have to "defeat" someone. Instead, you can look for balance and cooperation. This works both in family life, at work, with strangers, and even in regular arguments.

I also see this clearly in my work with people who have experienced trauma or severe stress. For them, it’s important to feel that tension can be experienced without destroying themselves or others. Aikido definitely provides this experience, patiently, step by step, returning the feeling of confidence and support. This is incredibly important.

Q: Which moments in your book do you consider particularly important for a deep understanding of Aikido?

A: In my book "Aikido: The Path to Inner Peace", I wanted to show that the principles of martial arts, especially Aikido, apply not only on the tatami. The ability to use fundamental principles helps in various life situations—not breaking them, but directing them. The main slogan I derived from my training and actively integrate into the book is "Don’t resist, but redirect!"

I also wrote a lot about balance—not just physical, but life balance as well. Between work and rest, self-discipline and training. Aikido helps to transfer these principles into everyday life.

Additionally, learning to see the other person as a partner is crucial. Even in difficult conflicts, there is room for growth if approached calmly and thoughtfully. For an average reader, this might be a disagreement with a colleague, stress on the road, or, for a veteran, it might be memories of a past trauma. In all cases, the principle is the same: don’t fight, find your centre and balance, and keep moving forward.

Q: Which techniques, in your opinion, help you better feel and merge with your partner's energy?

A: Before I earned my black belt, I thought the secret of Aikido was in special techniques. But then I realised: the essence is not in the techniques themselves, but in the principle behind them.

Morihei Ueshiba said, "Aikido is not about defeating, but about merging with the energy of the world." At first, this may sound philosophical, but behind these words is a deep understanding of the laws of nature.

In practice, this means not resisting, but observing and responding. Looking where the movement is going and gently directing it where it is safe for you. In the dojo, this is expressed through "irimi", "tenkan", "tai-sabaki", and "ki-no-nagare". It sounds simple on paper, but it's hard to grasp at first: we are so accustomed to living disconnected from nature and have forgotten that our strength comes from the same place. Aikido brings us back to these roots.

A very simple example: if someone is putting a lot of pressure on your shoulders, don't push back. Step aside, turn toward your partner's movement, and their force will dissipate into nothing. This is Aikido.

And in life, it's the same: if you keep banging your head against a problem, you can get stuck even more. But if you step aside and look at it from a different angle, the solution often reveals itself.

Q: How does flexibility of the body and mind help not only in Aikido but also in everyday life?

A: Flexibility is something to develop throughout your life. Physically, it manifests through simple habits: morning warm-ups, stretching, and movement. Even small things like these energise the day and reduce the risk of pain and injury.

In Aikido, we learn flexibility not just physically, but internally as well. It’s about stepping off the line of an attack at the right time, accepting a fall gently without breaking, and continuing to move forward. The circular movements in training form the same habit for the mind: not to get stuck in a problem, but to find an alternative path.

In life, it works the same way: if you know how to fall confidently on the tatami, it's easier to accept your "falls" in life. If you learn to move with your partner's energy, you deal with difficulties by going around them, not banging your head against them.

This is especially important for people who have experienced PTSD. Flexibility returns the feeling of control: you manage yourself again, rather than getting stuck in fear.

Q: What is the role of women in the development and popularisation of Aikido?

A: Today, there are more and more women in Aikido, and I think this is great. First and foremost, it's a way to maintain both mental and physical health. In everyday life, the load on women has increased, and the tatami is the place where one can redirect the "spirit" and focus on the training, away from daily problems. After training, many feel that the day’s fatigue has lifted.

The presence of women in the dojo also changes the atmosphere as a whole. In a pair with a woman, a partner becomes more attentive, softer, and more focused on the sensation of contact. This helps to feel the very essence of Aikido more deeply—not a struggle against force, but the search for harmony and mutual understanding. The main principle of Aikido is clearly manifested here: strength is not in muscles, but in the ability to feel, understand, and guide your partner.

In the past, there were few women in Aikido. It was believed that martial arts were for professionals or for certain periods of life. Now, however, sports have become an essential part of a healthy society, and Aikido is suitable for people of any age. You can practice it throughout your life. This is what the Founder of Aikido himself demonstrated—he trained into his old age.

Today, women are a real force in this art. They intuitively bring something that others learn over years: patience, attention to detail, and the ability to create a space where it’s safe and calm. Aikido helps women develop and strengthen confidence, inner stability, and the sense of freedom that exists in everyone, but requires constant practice.

Q: How is Aikido adapted for people with disabilities, and what results have you observed in working with such groups?

A: I first put my ideas into practice in 2015. Back then, these were simple exercises for people with PTSD who, for various reasons, couldn't participate in regular groups. Among them were individuals who had been part of the First Garabagh War. People who face the consequences of trauma in everyday life need the most attention. From the very first classes, I noticed that when you properly structure the movements and focus on breathing, the participants relax, feel grounded in their bodies, and regain confidence.

Until 2023, I developed a full 8-week course. First, solo exercises—breathing, grounding, body scanning; then basic steps and turns without contact; and only later, gentle partner contact based on the principles of "agreement - stop - choice." Everything is safe: there are no painful techniques, no throws, minimal load on the joints, so people with various abilities can participate.

When I saw the results—improved sleep, reduced anxiety, greater trust in their bodies and in contact with others—I realised that the method works. At that point, I started to seriously develop ABSI (Aikido-Based Somatic Integration) with the approval of specialists and to implement it in various groups. People became more confident, better able to manage stress, and returned to training.

For me, the most important thing has always been, and remains, that it's not about technique for the sake of technique, but real results, predictability, and adapting to each individual. ABSI does not replace psychotherapy, but it helps people regain control over their bodies and respond to stress more calmly.

I hope that through ABSI, society will become more attentive to people with PTSD, especially those returning from war, and understand the importance of creating safe and supportive environments for them.

Q: What new projects and initiatives do you plan to implement in the near future?

A: At the moment, I am primarily working on my methodology, Aikido-Based Somatic Integration (ABSI). It combines the principles of Aikido with body-oriented therapy. It has already been evident from past sessions that it has genuinely helped people with PTSD. I plan to conduct international seminars for instructors on working with this methodology, publish a book on the innovative method, and work with children and people with special needs.

I don't have illusions that I can change the world all at once. But if I can help one person, sometimes that's enough to start changing the world around them.

In conclusion, Emil Mammadov invited everyone to join the Aikido Aikikai Club:

Our doors are open to everyone. On our tatami, we have schoolchildren, adults, women, men, families, beginners, and those who have been practising Aikido for many years. And that's great—everyone finds something for themselves. We'd be happy to welcome everyone, and perhaps here you will find what you’ve been looking for.