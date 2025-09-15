Azerbaijan marks 107th anniversary of the liberation of Baku

15 September 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The liberation of Baku in 1918 is remembered as a decisive turning point in Azerbaijan's struggle for statehood.

Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry highlighted this in a statement on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation.

The ministry recalled that on September 15, 1918, the Caucasian Islamic Army, which included Azerbaijani military units, entered Baku and put an end to the Armenian-Dashnak occupation.

“The liberation of the capital was a turning point in Azerbaijan's struggle for statehood and demonstrated the unity, courage and selflessness of our people, as well as their allies. 107 years later, we commemorate with deep gratitude the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and independence of our Motherland,” the ministry’s statement said.

The liberation of Baku not only secured the country’s capital but also laid the foundation for strengthening the independence of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim world.