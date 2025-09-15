China doubts artificial intelligence use in submarines

15 September 2025 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The integration of artificial intelligence into submarine warfare may reduce the chances of crew survival by up to 5%, according to a new report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing a study led by Meng Hao, a senior engineer at the Chinese Institute of Helicopter Research and Development, Azernews reports.

Researchers analyzed an advanced anti-submarine warfare (ASW) system enhanced by AI, which is designed to detect and track even the most stealthy submarines. The system relies on real-time intelligent decision-making, allowing it to respond rapidly and adaptively to underwater threats. According to the study, only one out of twenty submarines may be able to avoid detection and attack under such conditions — a major shift in naval combat dynamics.

"As global powers accelerate the militarization of AI, this study suggests the era of ‘invisible’ submarines — long considered the backbone of strategic deterrence — may be drawing to a close," SCMP notes.

Historically, stealth has been a submarine’s most valuable asset, allowing them to operate undetected and deter adversaries through uncertainty. However, the rise of AI-enabled systems threatens to upend this balance by minimizing human response delays, analyzing massive data sets, and predicting submarine behavior with unprecedented precision.

The implications extend far beyond underwater warfare. In August, Nick Wakeman, editor-in-chief of Defense One, reported that the U.S. Army is also exploring AI for use in air operations control systems. AI could enhance resilience to electronic warfare, enable better integration of drones, and support the deployment of autonomous combat platforms in contested airspace.

The growing role of AI in modern militaries — from the seabed to the stratosphere — raises new questions not only about tactical advantage, but also about ethical decision-making, autonomous weapons control, and the future of human involvement in combat scenarios.

As nations continue investing in next-generation warfare technology, experts warn that AI may not just change how wars are fought — it could redefine what survivability means on the modern battlefield.