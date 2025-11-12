Türkiye and Georgia launch joint probe into military plane crash

12 November 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

An investigation has been launched jointly with Georgia into the crash of a military cargo plane on the Azerbaijan–Georgia border, Azernews reports, citing foreign media sources.

Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense announced the start of coordinated operations at the crash site.

“The investigation into the crash of our military cargo aircraft, which went down near the Azerbaijan–Georgia border, began at 06:30 with the participation of Georgian officials and our search, rescue, and accident investigation teams,” the statement said.

It should be noted that the Turkish C-130 military cargo plane, which had taken off from Azerbaijan, crashed on the Azerbaijan–Georgia border yesterday.