UNESCO to celebrate 550th anniversary of Ashig Dirili Gurbani
UNESCO has included the 550th anniversary of the birth of Ashig Dirili Gurbani to its jubilee program, Azernews reports.
This was announced by the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO on X Platform.
According to the information, the decision was approved at the 43rd session of the General Conference.
Aşıq Dirili Qurbaninin anadan olmasının 550 illiyi UNESCO-nun 2026–2027 yubileylər proqramına daxil edildi, qərar Baş Konfransın 43-cü sessiyasında təsdiq olundu. #UNESCO pic.twitter.com/MquKYvvqHU— National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO (@UNESCO_AZ) November 12, 2025
