Wednesday November 12 2025

UNESCO to celebrate 550th anniversary of Ashig Dirili Gurbani

12 November 2025 15:33 (UTC+04:00)
Laman Ismayilova
Laman Ismayilova
UNESCO has included the 550th anniversary of the birth of Ashig Dirili Gurbani to its jubilee program, Azernews reports.

This was announced by the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO on X Platform.

According to the information, the decision was approved at the 43rd session of the General Conference.

