President Ilham Aliyev: The key infrastructure projects in our regions are almost complete

12 November 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

“The key infrastructure projects in our regions are almost complete. A positive turnaround has been achieved by the state in recent years, through state investment programs,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with newly appointed Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Nakhchivan and heads of several district executive authorities.

The head of state noted,” The implementation of several regional development programs has been successful. We can say that the situation with electricity, the key direction of infrastructure development, has completely normalized in almost all our regions.”