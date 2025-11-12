South Korea, Netherlands hold talks on cybersecurity and AI in defense
South Korea and the Netherlands discussed joint strategies to address emerging security challenges, including cybersecurity and the responsible military use of artificial intelligence (AI), Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
The talks took place on Monday in The Hague between Youn Jong-kwon, South Korea’s ambassador for international cybersecurity affairs, and Wouter Jurgens, director for security policy at the Dutch foreign ministry, the South Korean foreign ministry said.
Both sides agreed to strengthen international coordination on these emerging challenges and also addressed more traditional security issues, such as the nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
