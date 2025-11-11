Explosion near Pakistan Supreme Court kills at least 12

11 November 2025 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

An explosion rocked the Pakistani capital Islamabad, killing at least 12 people and injuring 20 others, according to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Azernews reports, citing local media.

The blast reportedly occurred in a parking area near the Supreme Court, with some sources suggesting it may have been a suicide attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident, and authorities continue to investigate.