Explosion near Pakistan Supreme Court kills at least 12
An explosion rocked the Pakistani capital Islamabad, killing at least 12 people and injuring 20 others, according to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Azernews reports, citing local media.
The blast reportedly occurred in a parking area near the Supreme Court, with some sources suggesting it may have been a suicide attack.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident, and authorities continue to investigate.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!