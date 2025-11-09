Mikhail Gusman awarded international media prize in Türkiye
Renowned journalist and media manager Mikhail Gusman was presented with an international media award in Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
The award ceremony took place on November 8 in Alanya, Türkiye. Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Ömer Kocaman presented the media award to Mikhail Gusman.
The event highlighted Gusman’s long-standing effective work in the international media space. It was also noted that the journalist is the author of a documentary dedicated to the leadership and political activities of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
The Turkish Journalists Association evaluated his activities as a significant contribution to strengthening international information relations and promoting professional journalism principles.
