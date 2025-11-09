Mikhail Gusman awarded international media prize in Türkiye

9 November 2025 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Renowned journalist and media manager Mikhail Gusman was presented with an international media award in Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The award ceremony took place on November 8 in Alanya, Türkiye. Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Ömer Kocaman presented the media award to Mikhail Gusman.

The event highlighted Gusman’s long-standing effective work in the international media space. It was also noted that the journalist is the author of a documentary dedicated to the leadership and political activities of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Turkish Journalists Association evaluated his activities as a significant contribution to strengthening international information relations and promoting professional journalism principles.