Azerbaijani Embassy in Slovakia marks Victory Day with commemorative event in Bratislava [PHOTOS]

9 November 2025 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Slovakia held an event in Bratislava dedicated to the celebration of 8 November – Victory Day, bringing together members of the Azerbaijani community, as well as diplomats from brotherly Türkiye and Kazakhstan.

According to Azernews, the event began with a minute of silence in memory of all the martyrs who heroically fought in the Patriotic War and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Slovakia, Vusal Abdullayev, stated that under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the valiant Azerbaijani Army put an end to 30 years of historical injustice and granted the nation a glorious Victory, inscribing a golden chapter in the country’s history.

The ambassador noted that the “Iron Fist,” which became a symbol of national spirit and willpower, embodied the determination and unity of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War. He also highlighted the political and moral support that brotherly Türkiye provided to Azerbaijan from the first days of the conflict.

In his remarks, the diplomat stressed that large-scale reconstruction and development work is underway in the liberated territories, and that major projects are being implemented within the framework of the “Great Return” program. He emphasized that the Joint Declaration signed in Washington in August 2025 holds historic significance for the future development and prosperity of the South Caucasus region.

Ambassador Abdullayev added that Azerbaijan’s glorious Victory is the logical outcome of the wise and forward-looking policy founded by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan coinciding with the 5th anniversary of the Great Victory makes 2025, celebrated as the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty,” even more meaningful.

Erkan Özoral, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Slovakia and former Ambassador to Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War, stated in his remarks that Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories had long been a wound not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire Turkic world. He reiterated that brotherly Türkiye has always supported Azerbaijan’s just cause and conveyed his sincere congratulations on the historic Victory. He added that Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, built on the principle of “One Nation, Two States,” continues to make an important contribution to transforming the South Caucasus into a region of peace and stability.

Following the speeches, a video dedicated to Azerbaijan’s glorious Victory was screened.

The cultural part of the event featured a concert program performed by musician Ruhulla Aziz (kamancha), presenting works by the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli. Musical pieces from the cultures of brotherly Türkiye and Kazakhstan were also performed.