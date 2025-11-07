Ganja State Philharmonic Hall to hold concert 'Eternal Brotherhood' [VIDEO]

7 November 2025 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On November 7, Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert program titled "Eternal Brotherhood," to mark the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

The event will take place with the joint organizational support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall. The event starts at 18:00.

A special guest of the concert will be the Mehter Military Band of the Ministry of National Defense of Turkiye.

Azerbaijani artists will also participate in the program.

The concert, which reflects the spirit of Victory and the unbreakable brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, promises to deliver an unforgettable musical evening to the audience.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.