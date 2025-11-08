Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif concludes visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

8 November 2025 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, completed his visit to Azerbaijan on November 8, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the Pakistani Prime Minister at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was seen off by Yagub Eyyubov, Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister, Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other officials.