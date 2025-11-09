Two Azerbaijani judokas reach finals at Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh [PHOTOS]

9 November 2025 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Two Azerbaijani judokas have advanced to the finals of the VI Islamic Solidarity Games, held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) and Sudaba Agayeva (70 kg) have secured their places in the decisive bouts.

Aytac Gardashkhanli (70 kg), Gunel Hasanli (78 kg), Elcan Hajiyev (90 kg), and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) will compete for bronze medals.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani judokas won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals yesterday.