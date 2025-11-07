EU: Azerbaijan’s gas exports vital to Europe’s energy independence

7 November 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Energy cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan continues to play a crucial role in reducing the bloc’s dependence on imported fossil fuels, particularly Russian gas, as outlined in the EU’s “REPowerEU” plan, Azernews reports.

EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen highlighted this in a written response to a European Parliament inquiry, noting the strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC).

“Since 2021, Azerbaijan's gas supplies to the EU through the Southern Gas Corridor have increased by more than 40 per cent. The SGC is directly connected only to Azerbaijani gas fields and is not integrated with the country’s national gas transportation system. Therefore, it is not used to transport Russian gas to the EU,” Jorgensen emphasised.

According to him, Azerbaijan imported less than 1 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia for domestic needs in 2023, a volume that sharply decreased in 2024–2025. At the same time, Azerbaijan’s total gas exports in 2024 exceeded 25 billion cubic meters, nearly half of which went to the EU market, a clear indication of the country’s major contribution to Europe’s energy diversification.

Jorgensen also reaffirmed the EU’s support for lasting peace in the South Caucasus, noting that “it is of utmost importance that both countries continue to make progress towards full normalisation of relations.” He praised the initialling of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement in Washington on August 8, 2025, calling it “a significant step toward ending the long-standing conflict,” and reiterated that the EU “stands ready to support the implementation of the Washington agreements.”