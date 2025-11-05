XPeng, Alibaba launch autonomous robotaxis

5 November 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Co. Ltd. (Xpeng) announced on Wednesday that it will collaborate with Alibaba Group’s digital mapping service, Amap, to roll out a self-developed robotaxi service by 2026, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The Chinese automaker plans to introduce three new models equipped with in-house chips, proprietary software, and its own hardware production line. Xpeng’s autonomous taxis will be integrated into Amap’s ride-hailing platform, giving users access to self-driving rides directly through the popular app.

Xpeng’s co-President and Vice Chairman, Brian Hongdi Gu, told the Wall Street Journal that the robotaxi service will initially focus on the Chinese market, though the company may expand internationally in the future. “Our biggest advantage is our ability to integrate software and hardware seamlessly. We can launch our system directly without relying on external providers,” he said.

Industry analysts note that Xpeng’s move highlights the growing competition in China’s autonomous vehicle sector, where local players like Baidu, Pony.ai, and AutoX are also racing to deploy robotaxi fleets. The collaboration with Amap could give Xpeng an edge by leveraging Alibaba’s extensive mapping data and ride-hailing network, potentially making its self-driving service more efficient and widely accessible.