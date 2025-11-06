North–South & Middle Corridor upgrades elevate Azerbaijan’s role in global connectivity

6 November 2025 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Generally, Azerbaijan’s growing transit revenues show that the country is steadily transforming into a major Eurasian logistics power. The figures speak clearly. The North–South Corridor already carries 2.3 to 2.6 million tons of freight through Azerbaijan, generating an estimated 60–70 million dollars in railway revenue. This alone is impressive, considering that the Iranian segment of the corridor is still unfinished and the route has yet to reach full capacity. As regards the Middle Corridor, it demonstrates even stronger momentum...

