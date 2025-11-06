North–South & Middle Corridor upgrades elevate Azerbaijan’s role in global connectivity
Generally, Azerbaijan’s growing transit revenues show that the country is steadily transforming into a major Eurasian logistics power. The figures speak clearly. The North–South Corridor already carries 2.3 to 2.6 million tons of freight through Azerbaijan, generating an estimated 60–70 million dollars in railway revenue. This alone is impressive, considering that the Iranian segment of the corridor is still unfinished and the route has yet to reach full capacity. As regards the Middle Corridor, it demonstrates even stronger momentum...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!