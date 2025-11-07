SOCAR and Sinopec sign framework agreement on energy cooperation
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and China’s Sinopec Engineering have signed a framework agreement on cooperation, Azernews reports.
According to SOCAR, the agreement was concluded during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Zhang Xinming, President of Sinopec Engineering.
The meeting noted that relations between Azerbaijan and China are successfully developing across various fields, including the energy sector. In this context, both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation between SOCAR and Chinese companies.
The discussions covered cooperation in oil and gas processing, petrochemicals, digitalization, the energy transition, the application of modern refining technologies, and other issues of mutual interest.
