Book of renowned public figure presented in Rotterdam [PHOTOS]

28 December 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress (BAK) has organized a ceremony in Rotterdam, Netherlands, to present two books by its First Vice President, renowned public figure and writer Sima Jafarova, titled "Conversations with My Soul" and "What They Call Life", Azernews reports.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani community living in the Netherlands and Benelux countries, public and political activists, cultural figures, heads of diaspora organizations, as well as literature enthusiasts, attended the event.

BAK Chairman Elsevər Məmmədov opened the ceremony with a welcoming speech, highlighting Sima Jafarova's contributions to diaspora activities, promotion of national and spiritual values, and efforts to introduce Azerbaijani culture in Europe. It was emphasized that the author's work carries not only literary but also social and spiritual significance.

The book "Conversations with My Soul" reflects the author's inner world, human self-reflection, and a poetic-philosophical perspective on life, time, love, and spirituality. "What They Call Life" takes readers on a profound spiritual journey through reflections derived from lived experiences, memories, and human destinies. Guests speaking at the event shared their thoughts on the artistic language, sincerity, and spiritual messages conveyed by both books.

Sima Jafarova expressed her gratitude to BAK for organizing the event and to all the guests in attendance. She spoke about the process of writing the books, the feelings and thoughts that inspired them, and emphasized that these works aim to build a spiritual bridge with readers.

At the end of the event, Honored Artist Khayyam Mammadov and İlham Babayev, residing in the Netherlands, performed national music on the kamancha.

Within the framework of the event, Mehmet Ali Topçu, a journalist for the Netherlands-based "Manşet" newspaper, was awarded a certificate of appreciation by the Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress for his continuous support to the Azerbaijani diaspora, for highlighting diaspora activities through the media, and for promoting the truths about Azerbaijan.