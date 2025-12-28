Conference on civil defense work results held in Shamakhi [PHOTOS]

28 December 2025 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

A conference on "Results of Civil Defense Work in 2025 and Tasks Ahead for 2026" has taken place in the Shamakhi district, Azernews reports.

Hikmat Shikarov, First Deputy Head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, spoke about the work carried out in 2025 related to civil defense and emergency situations, highlighting the results achieved. He emphasized the importance of addressing existing shortcomings and ensuring the timely and high-quality implementation of tasks set for 2026.

Hikmat Shikarov also stressed the need to strengthen cooperation among relevant agencies and increase the responsibility of local executive structures.

Following this, Sarvan Asadov, Head of the Civil Defense Preparedness Department of the North-West Regional Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, delivered a speech providing detailed information on the preparation and implementation of civil defense documents, improving the population’s level of preparedness for emergencies, and the significance of conducted trainings and exercises. He also shared recommendations on resolving existing issues with the participants.

During the speeches, the importance of strict compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, expanding awareness-raising activities, and improving work with citizens was emphasized.

At the end of the meeting, priority directions for 2026 were determined, and participants were given relevant instructions and recommendations.

Yasin Farhadov, Chief of Staff of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, was awarded an honorary diploma by the staff of the North-West Regional Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for his active participation in the implementation of civil defense documents and the organization of trainings and exercises.