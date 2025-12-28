Azerbaijan sees weekly jump in gold prices
In Azerbaijan, the price of an ounce of gold rose by 188.7 manat ($111), or 2.5 percent, over the week, Azernews reports.
The weighted average price of gold increased by 260.4 manat ($153.1), or 3.5 percent, compared to the previous week, reaching 7,604 manat ($4,472) per ounce.
Silver also saw a notable rise, with the price of an ounce climbing 9.04 manat ($5.32), or 7.7 percent. The average price of silver reached 121.6 manat ($71.5), marking an increase of 11.7 manat ($6.88), or 10.7 percent, from the prior week.
Platinum experienced a substantial jump, rising by 569.7 manat ($335.1), or 16.2 percent over the week. Its weighted average price grew by 642.9 manat ($378.1), or 20.2 percent, compared to last week, reaching 3,823 manat ($2,248) per ounce.
Palladium saw a modest increase of 15.8 manat ($9.29), or 0.5 percent, during the week. The average price rose by 334.1 manat ($196.5), or 12.2 percent, compared to the previous week, reaching 3,068 manat ($1,804) per ounce.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!