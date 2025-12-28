15-year-old wunderkind Aydan Nuriyeva combines world classical music with Azerbaijani poetry [PHOTOS]

28 December 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

An exquisite musical and poetic evening took place in the Philharmonic's Chamber and Organ Music Hall with 15-year-old pianist and international competition laureate Aydan Nuriyeva as the main star, Azernews reports.

From the very first chords, it became clear that this was not just a young performer, but a fully formed artist with rare talent and a deep sense of music. In her interpretation of works by Joseph Haydn, Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schumann, and Gara Garayev, the pieces sounded in a unique way—sincerely, subtly, and profoundly. It seemed as though the piano came to life in Aydan's hands, and the keys under her fingers transformed into a living stream of emotions that reached each listener without words. The hall would fall into tense silence, only to erupt moments later in bright, prolonged applause.

The musical fabric of the evening was masterfully complemented by poetry. Between pieces, host Samray Aliyeva delicately introduced the audience to the creative nuances of the composers, revealing their inner world and the intent behind their works. Harmoniously integrated with the music, literary readings added a special emotional and philosophical depth: reader Guseynaga Aslanov delivered the poems of Azerbaijani poets Nusret Kesemenli and Nariman Gasanzade with heartfelt expression.

Aydan Nuriyeva's musical journey began in early childhood. She took her first lessons at the age of four from her grandmother, Nazira Jangirova, an honored education worker of Russia. By the age of six, the young pianist had already confidently begun to make her mark on competition stages. Despite her young age, Aydan has won Grand Prix and numerous prestigious international competitions in Azerbaijan, Russia, the USA, and Italy. The geography of her performances is impressive: Carnegie Hall in the USA, Duomo di San Lorenzo in Italy, Rachmaninov Hall of the Moscow State Conservatory named after P.I. Tchaikovsky, Gradsky Hall Concert Hall, the State Museum “Tsarskoye Selo” hall, the “Azerbaijan” pavilion at VDNKh, and other iconic stages.

Aydan constantly hones her craft by attending masterclasses with leading musicians in Russia, Georgia, Montenegro, and Italy, discovering new facets of her talent. Since 2022, she has been studying at the Bulbul Specialized Secondary Music School, where her artistic development continues to gain professional depth and stage maturity.

This evening once again demonstrated that Aydan Nuriyeva's path in the world of great art promises new brilliant discoveries and creative heights.

