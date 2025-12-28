Culture Minister congratulates National History Museum director on her birthday anniversary

28 December 2025 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has visited historian-orientalist, director of the Azerbaijan National History Museum,Honored Scientist, and academician Naila Valikhanli, Azernews reports.

During the meeting at the museum, the minister congratulated Naila Valikhanli on her 85th birthday and extended his best wishes.

It was noted that the scholar has made significant contributions to the development of Azerbaijani science through her fundamental research.

She has also carried out noteworthy work in training highly qualified personnel in the field of history. Naila Valikhanli, who has led the Azerbaijan National History Museum for many years, has brought about a substantial transformation in the museum’s activities. The museum’s layout has been completely redesigned, and new exhibitions have been created.

Her services to the development of Azerbaijani science have always been highly appreciated by the state. She has been awarded the "Shohrat" and "Sharaf" Orders, the honorary title of "Honored Scientist," and other distinctions.

During the meeting, the academician was presented with the Honorary Diploma of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Naila Valikhanli expressed her gratitude to the Culture Ministry for the attention and recognition shown to her work.