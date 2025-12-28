Istanbul hosts Int'l Multigenre festival named after Farid Kazakov [PHOTOS]

28 December 2025 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

The VI International Multigenre Festival named after Farid Kazakov has taken place in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The festival events were organized on the stage of the Üsküdar Municipality in Istanbul. The program featured participants from Turkiye and abroad, presenting various directions of choreography and performing arts.

Speaking about the festival, renowned Azerbaijani and Russian dancer Farid Kazakov, stated that holding a project of this scale in Istanbul for the second consecutive year requires great effort, but bringing creative people together and creating a vibrant cultural environment brings special joy.

"One of the main goals of the festival is to promote Azerbaijani art and culture. Within the program, together with my students from Turkey, we presented Azerbaijani performances based on ballet fragments, as well as contemporary pieces," he noted.

The organizer expressed his gratitude to the Üsküdar Municipality for their support and cooperation in holding the festival. He also highlighted the contributions of the European Cultural Association, where the project took place, as well as the festival’s partners: Elita Gymnastics Sport Club and Kazakov International Academy.

"I am happy that through my work I can bring together children from Turkey and other countries, unite the cultures of different nations, and, above all, promote Azerbaijani culture and art," the dancer said.

Farid Kazakov is a renowned Azerbaijani and Russian dancer, choreographer, ballet artist, and world dance champion, having won the title at the World Dance Olympiad.

He is a three-time Best Soloist of Russia, a recipient of the prestigious global award Most Fashionable Awards, and a finalist of the international talent show Central Asia's Got Talent. Kazakov is a two-time laureate of Azerbaijan's national awards and has earned the title of "Most Talented Dancer of Turkiye" as well as the "Turkiye Zirve Ödülleri*" national award.

A highly esteemed educator, Farid Kazakov is a distinguished member of the European Cultural Association, serving as an Ambassador for both Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

He is a graduate of the Baku Choreography Academy and the Moscow State Institute of Culture.

Kazakov has been a multiple winner and Grand Prix holder of international, national, and republic-level competitions.

His contributions to the arts have earned him a place in the book " Zirvədəki Azərbaycanlılar", recognizing him as one of the outstanding representatives of Azerbaijani youth in the 21st century.

Throughout his career, Farid Kazakov has consistently showcased his artistic excellence while also fulfilling his role as a mentor, guiding and inspiring the next generation of dancers at his "Kazakov International Academy".