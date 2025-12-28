Azernews.Az

Sunday December 28 2025

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry presents review of events of last week [VIDEO]

28 December 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry presents review of events of last week [VIDEO]

The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry has presented a review of the events of last week, Azernews reports.

Footage:

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more